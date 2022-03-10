10 March 2022

Gerwyn Price withdraws from Thursday’s Premier League action with hand injury

By NewsChain Sport
10 March 2022

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from the fifth round of darts’ Premier League on Thursday night after suffering a hand injury.

The Welsh world number two was due to play Joe Cullen in Brighton, who will now be awarded a 6-0 win in the opening round of the night.

A PDC statement read: “The Welshman informed the PDC of his decision at 1600 GMT on Thursday, having travelled to Brighton on Wednesday and attempted to practise ahead of his scheduled match with Joe Cullen.

“Following the withdrawal, under the rules of the tournament Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals, and progresses into the semi-finals to play either Michael van Gerwen or James Wade.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news

Maternity hospital in Mariupol among three targeted by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

world news

Russia confirms use of vacuum bombs and is believed to be deploying mercenaries in Ukraine, says MoD

world news