Glasgow gets green light to host scaled-down Commonwealth Games in 2026

The Scottish Government has given the green light to Glasgow hosting a scaled-down Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Commonwealth Games Scotland announced in April it had developed a “cost-effective” proposal to stage the Games, following the announcement in July 2023 that the Australian state of Victoria had withdrawn as hosts.

On Tuesday the proposal secured the backing of the Scottish Government, paving the way for a formal announcement of Glasgow’s hosting in the weeks ahead.

The 2026 Games are set to be significantly scaled down. The PA news agency understands between 10 and 13 sports are set to feature, compared to 19 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray said in a response to a written question lodged at the Scottish Parliament: “The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia.

“The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland.

“On that basis, I have written to the Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.”

Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins welcomed the news that the CGS proposal to host had now received Government support.

“We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026,” Jenkins said.

“At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments.

“The additional generous contribution of around £2.3million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.

“We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites hosts and international federations.

“We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible.”

The statement concluded by thanking all Commonwealth Games associations, international sports federations and national governing bodies for their continued support and patience.

CGS chair Ian Reid, who was chief financial officer for the 2014 Games and chief executive of the Birmingham 2022 organising committee, said: “Today Glasgow 2026 is one step closer to becoming a reality and we are delighted that both the Scottish and UK governments have backed our proposal.

“We have been clear from the outset that our Games concept for Glasgow 2026 aligns with the CGF’s strategy to make the Games more accessible for future hosts, whilst ensuring that public funds are not required. Glasgow is one of the few cities in the Commonwealth that can deliver on time given its world-class facilities, experienced workforce and strong supply chain.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we will be working hard over the coming days to bring the final pieces of the puzzle together.”

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “The Commonwealth Games are a key pathway for elite athletes, a great event for spectators, and a fantastic opportunity to bring together the Commonwealth family of nations in a positive and impactful way.“This is a positive outcome for the Commonwealth Games movement and for the United Kingdom, and an opportunity to showcase what a new, more sustainable model for the Games looks like to assure its future as an event to 2030 and beyond.“Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Commonwealth Games Federation will now meet to confirm the plans for 2026 and we will continue to work with partners on the next steps.”