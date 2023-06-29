Gong for Gareth Bale and Lord’s turns red – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.
Football
Jude Bellingham said goodbye to his teens.
Gareth Bale visited Windsor Castle.
Lisandro Martinez was happy to be back at training.
Much to his team-mate’s delight.
Arsenal’s new boy got a joining gift.
While Tottenham’s latest signing watched his son get kitted out.
Everton showed off a new design.
As did Barnsley, to mixed responses.
Cricket
Lord’s turned Red for Ruth.
Photobombed by a pigeon.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox