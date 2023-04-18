18 April 2023

Got it? Liam Neeson urges fans to watch Stanley Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18.

Football

Liverpool players reflected on Monday night.

Antony geared up for a big week.

Cristian Romero spent time with his family.

Jermaine Jenas enjoyed his holiday.

Hockey

Liam Neeson was in the mood for the Stanley Cup play-offs.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan was raring to go.

Sachin Tendulkar was a proud dad.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Carlos Sainz enjoyed some time away from the track.

A spot of tennis for Charles Leclerc.

