Great Britain going for eventing team gold on Monday

Equestrian is set to take centre stage from a British perspective on Monday with the eventing team gunning for gold.

Here, the PA news agency provides the lowdown on what to look out for on day 10 of the Tokyo Games.

Equestrian

Great Britain’s eventers will go for Olympic gold in team and individual competitions on Monday after a vintage collection of cross-country performances at Sea Forest Park. World number one Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen hold a huge lead of 17.9 penalties in the team event. Yorkshireman Townend, meanwhile, also heads the individual race for gold on 23.60, with a narrow advantage over Germany’s Julia Krajewski. Collett occupies bronze medal position and McEwen is sixth.

Cycling

Laura Kenny and the rest of Britain’s pursuit team begin their quest for a medal on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The Olympic track cycling programme gets under way at the Izu Velodrome, and while Team GB will not contend for a medal on day one the men’s and women’s team pursuit squads begin their campaigns. The men’s team were way out of contention at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin where Denmark triumphed in a world record time, while the women’s team of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight will hope to eclipse the Americans.

Athletics

Laura Muir starts her quest for an Olympic medal in the women’s 1500m heats (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Laura Muir begins her quest for a 1500 metres medal, with the heats getting under way on Monday morning. Ciara Mageean is in the same heat for Ireland. Revee Walcott-Nolan goes in the second heat alongside world number one Sifan Hassan while Britain’s Katie Snowden and Ireland’s Sarah Healy are in action in the final heat.

Nick Miller and Taylor Campbell feature in the men’s hammer throw qualification competition, Beth Dobbin goes in the women’s 200m heats with Dina Asher-Smith sidelined, and Holly Bradshaw will hope to qualify for the women’s pole vault final. Jessica Turner is in the semi-finals of the women’s 400m hurdles.

Gymnastics

The Gadirova twins go up against each other in the women’s floor final (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Jennifer Gadirova joins twin sister Jessica in the women’s floor final following American superstar Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the competition.

Hockey

Great Britain’s women’s team continue the defence of their Rio gold with a quarter-final against Spain – who they faced at the same stage in 2016.

Diving

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher will hope to go one better than Rio in the individual 3m springboard competition (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Jack Laugher, who was unable to defend his 3m synchro springboard title in a disappointing display alongside Dan Goodfellow, starts his campaign for a medal in the individual 3m springboard, with the preliminary competition beginning on Monday. He will hope to go one better than the silver he secured in Rio. Fellow Briton James Heatly and Irishman Oliver Dingley are also in the first round.

Sailing

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in the final of the women’s 49er FX, with Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the men’s 49er class final.

Weightlifting

Laurel Hubbard will make history as the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, in the women’s 87+ kilogram event. The New Zealander is considered a genuine medal contender at the Tokyo International Forum. Emily Jade Campbell competes in the final for Team GB.

