04 August 2024

Great Britain relay team featuring Adam Peaty miss out on a medal

By NewsChain Sport
04 August 2024

Adam Peaty was unable to inspire Team GB to a podium place as they finished fourth in the men’s 4×100 metres medley relay.

While Peaty, who on Saturday described how he had had the “worst week” of his life physically after testing positive for Covid on Monday, left Team GB second at halfway, they fell away thereafter.

China took top spot ahead of the United States with France third – more than a second ahead of Team GB.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Adam Peaty not swimming in mixed 4×100 metres medley relay heats

sport

‘Several casualties’ after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

news

Police issue warning after ‘incorrect’ name for Southport stabbing suspect posted online

news