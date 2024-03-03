03 March 2024

Great Britain set new national 4x400m record to reach final in Glasgow

By NewsChain Sport
03 March 2024

Great Britain set a new national record as they qualified for the final of the 4×400 metre relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Hannah Kelly and Jessie Knight won their heat in three minutes, 26.4 seconds in Glasgow.

They finished almost a second ahead of Jamaica, with the Czech Republic third.

“I love this track,” anchor leg Knight told the BBC. “I’m not the best at getting out in the first 200 but I really tried, and not overcooking it as well.

“I’m really happy with that. I felt strong at the end and we’re really excited for the final. We’re going for the win as always.”

The Netherlands, favourites for the gold medal, qualified from the first heat in 3min 27.70sec.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thomas Kingston died from ‘catastrophic head injury’ and gun found next to him, inquest hears

news

Concerns for Pope’s health as he asks aide to read out his speech

world news

William downs shot and pulls a dreadful pint during Wrexham football club visit

news