30 September 2022

Greggs re-imagines footballers as baked goods – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
30 September 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 30.

Football

Erling Haaland as a sausage roll and Bukayo Saka as sausage, bean and cheese melt.

Gary Neville met the man of the moment.

Jamie Carragher sent a warning to Manchester United fans.

Marcus Rashford picked up an award.

Cricket

Warwickshire did the unthinkable.

Stuart Broad celebrated a successful season.

Tennis

Serena Williams pondered puppies.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was promoting.

Snooker

Snooker continued to enjoy Mark Selby’s treble on his way to a 147.

All apart from previous high break holder David Grace, that is.

