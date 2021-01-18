Guardiola’s big birthday, Poch recalls Saints stint – Monday’s sporting social

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 50th birthday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18.

Football

Pep Guardiola celebrated a milestone birthday.

Phil Neville left his role as England Women boss…

…and soon had a new job.

Mauricio Pochettino remembered the start of his Premier League journey.

Raheem Sterling prefers free-kicks to penalties!

Manchester City are “rolling”.

But Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt felt the cold!

John Stones loved his goal-scoring performance.

Kevin De Bruyne is rising up the charts.

Start your week like Nigel Adkins.

Good memories for Erling Haaland.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi bid farewell to Mesut Ozil ahead of his impending move to Fenerbahce.

Bournemouth signed Jack Wilshere.

Swansea’s Ballon d’Or Jay Fulton signed a new deal.

Top bins from Thiago.

Achievement unlocked.

Cricket

Job done for England.

Skipper Joe Root loved England’s work.

And saluted England’s only fan in Galle!

Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler revelled in England’s win.

What a picture!

Scenes in the Swann household.

Tennis

Australian Open quarantine rules have confined a large number of players to their hotel rooms.

Alex De Minaur was keen.

Stefanos Tsitsipas innovated to keep sharp.

A strong effort from Casper Ruud.

Garbine Muguruza passed the time.

Heather Watson never forgot practice though.

Elina Svitolina was waiting for the practice knock.

But for Conchita Martinez, it was all about the mangoes…

Snooker

Congratulations poured in for Yan Bingtao after his Masters victory.

Boxing

Monday motivation from the heavyweight champ.

MMA

Conor McGregor lived the high life.

Golf

The meme that keeps on giving.

Athletics

Mo put in the miles.

