12 May 2023

Haaland celebrates and F1 duo show mutual respect – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
12 May 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.

Football

A busy day for Erling Haaland.

Diego Costa was roughed up.

Phew!

Paul Pogba was feeling the power.

Georginio Wijnaldum was looking forward.

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas celebrated his 27th birthday.

Got hops!

Formula One

All love between Lewis Hamilton and former team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Cricket

Birthday greetings from one cricket star to another.

NFL

How many could you name?

Motor racing

Martin Brundle scrubbed up well.

Romain Grosjean was ready for the weekend.

