Chris Eubank Jr lost to Liam Smith (Nick Potts/PA)
14 February 2023

Happy Valentine’s Day Liam Smith – Chris Eubank Jr activates rematch clause

By NewsChain Sport
Chris Eubank Jr has announced that he has activated his rematch clause to face Liam Smith again.

The 33-year-old was beaten by Smith in their middleweight grudge match in Manchester last month, which was overshadowed by unpleasant exchanges during the final pre-fight press conference.

After being backed into the corner in the fourth round, Eubank Jr managed to get back up from a left uppercut and hook combination, but went back down again when Smith landed a right-hand shot.

Referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to stop the fight, handing Smith a fourth straight win, but Eubank Jr confirmed on Twitter that he wants the rematch.

He posted: “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @Wasserman.

“Happy Valentines Day @LiamBeefySmith.”

