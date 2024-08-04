04 August 2024

Harry Hepworth takes vault bronze for Great Britain on Olympic debut

04 August 2024

Team GB’s Harry Hepworth took bronze in the men’s vault final, while team-mate Jake Jarman finished fourth.

Hepworth got off to a brilliant start and a strong second vault helped him fly into first with a score of 14.949.

Jarman followed, scoring highly on his first vault with three-and-a-half twists and his second attempt saw him post 14.933 overall to sit just behind Hepworth.

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines then claimed top spot at the halfway mark and, after a nervous wait, the British duo’s places were confirmed, with Hepworth finishing third on Olympic debut, while Jarman just slipped out of the podium places following a strong finale from Armenia’s Artur Davtyan.

