Harry Kane and Gary Lineker lead sporting tributes following death of the Queen

England captain Harry Kane and former striker Gary Lineker were among the sportspeople leading the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.

Kane hailed the Queen as an “amazing inspiration.”

The Tottenham striker tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.

“The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

Lineker tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died.

“A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling offered his condolences to the Royal Family.

He said on Instagram: “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Former Brazil forward Pele was a big fan of the Queen.

He tweeted: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana. Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

Ex-England and Manchester United defender Phil Neville tweeted: “The most remarkable women who represented everything that is great in our country RIP.”

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen thanked the Queen for her service.

He tweeted: “RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Thank you Ma’am for your lifetime of service and dedication.”

Ex-England batter David Gower described his meeting with the Queen as “special”.

He tweeted: “What a great lady. What a great reign. May Elizabeth II rest in peace after a lifetime of wholly admirable service. As one of many to have met her even briefly the memory remains both fresh and special.”

British Formula One driver George Russell tweeted: “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generations of people in the UK and around the world.

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to all those who admired her service to our country for seven decades. Rest in Peace.”

Former boxer Nicola Adams received an MBE from the Queen.

She tweeted: “I am deeply saddened to hear that the Queen has passed away, I will never forget how happy I was receiving my MBE From her majesty the Queen after I won my gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.”

Former tennis player Johanna Konta tweeted: “May her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.”

Former 16-time world darts champion Phil Taylor tweeted: “What an amazing life. Will be sadly missed by Millions of people. Rest in Peace your Majesty.”

Germany and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tweeted: “A sad day for the UK – May she rest in peace.”

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough thanked a “remarkable lady”.

The Yorkshireman added on Instagram: “Zero fuss & carried her duties on until the very end… Thank you, Your Majesty.”