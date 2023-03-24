24 March 2023

Harry Kane hailed after grabbing record-breaking goal – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
24 March 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.

Football

Harry Kane became England’s leading goalscorer in the win over Italy.

Argentina got a hero’s welcome.

Gary Neville enjoyed his trip to Ireland.

Fleetwood hit back at Blackpool’s jibe.

Cricket

The Prime Minister enjoyed garden cricket.

Ben Stokes touched down in India.

Boxing

Things got lively in Manchester.

