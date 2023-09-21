21 September 2023

Harry Kane happy with Bayern Munich start in Europe – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

Harry Kane was happy with Bayern’s start to their Champions League campaign.

Arsenal had a big win over PSV.

King Charles x PSG

Neil Warnock said goodbye.

Thomas Muller celebrated a milestone.

Cricket

Chris Gayle celebrated his birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward to the Ryder Cup.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some down time.

