Harry’s game in New York and it’s Bale’s goal – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 29.

Football

Harry Kane touched down in New York.

Mo Salah reminisced.

Eric Dier shared his summer soundtrack.

Georginio Wijnaldum jetted off.

Gareth Bale (belatedly) got to add another goal to his Wales tally.

Wayne Rooney thanked everyone at Derby following his departure.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas learned the local lingo.

Andy Murray was looking forward to making his Laver Cup debut in September.

Roger Federer had his say.

Cricket

Ben Stokes paid tribute to the retiring Eoin Morgan?

An incredible moment for Michael Burgess.

Golf

Justin Thomas wanted reassurance he was not the only one feeling horny.

Driving lessons from Justin Rose.

