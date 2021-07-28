Helen Glover among Team GB stars in action on Thursday

More potential glory in the pool and a strong chance on the shooting range provide Great Britain with the opportunity to further bolster their impressive first-week medal tally in Tokyo on Thursday

One half of the 16-year-old gymnastics twins who claimed an unlikely team bronze medal on Wednesday will be back in action in a women’s all-around final shorn of Simone Biles, while rower Helen Glover chases glory at a third consecutive Games.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the potential highlights from a British perspective on day six of the Games.

Gymnastics

Jessica Gadirova (second from the right) will be back in action (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Forty-eight hours after teaming up with her twin sister Jennifer to claim an improbable women’s team bronze for Great Britain, Jessica Gadirova is back in the women’s all-around final. A medal seems unlikely since she only qualified in 12th place – but with Biles no longer in the mix, Gadirova has no reason not to fancy her chances.

Rowing

Helen Glover (left) will bid to complete a remarkable comeback (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Glover bids for gold at her third straight Games alongside Polly Swann in the women’s pair, but they only qualified third fastest so may have to settle for a more minor medal. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant also qualified third fastest for the final of the women’s double sculls.

Swimming

James Wilby is bidding to continue the gold rush in the pool (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Britain’s remarkable success in the pool in Tokyo could continue after James Wilby qualified in second place for the men’s 200m breaststroke final, although Australian favourite Izaac Stubblety-Cook will take some beating.

Canoe slalom

Mallory Franklin, a four-time individual and team world champion, headed to Tokyo as one of the favourites in the women’s C1 event and did not disappoint in qualifying on Wednesday, recording the fastest time in both heats to go into the last two sessions on Thursday as the clear gold medal favourite.

Shooting

Matt Coward-Holley is a medal contender (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Great Britain have an outstanding chance of claiming a first gold of the Games on the shooting range, as Matt Coward-Holley goes into the men’s trap competition as the 2019 world champion and reigning world number one.

Judo

Former world number one and world bronze medallist Natalie Powell is still searching for an elusive place on the Olympic podium. Competing in the -78kg category, Powell will look to emulate her team-mate Chelsie Giles, who claimed Britain’s first medal of the Games.

Thursday TV guide

Olympics 2020 Live – BBC One 0010, Olympics Breakfast 0600, 0900, 1245, 2350 and BBC Two 1200Rowing – Eurosport 1 0020, 0200Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0055Swimming – Eurosport 1 0225Boxing – Eurosport 1 0515, 1015BMX – Eurosport 2 0200Sailing – Eurosport 2 0540Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0550Shooting – Eurosport 2 0630, 0725Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0730Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0820, 1200Volleyball – Eurosport 1 0845, 1405Basketball – Eurosport 2 0950, 1250Gymnastics – Eurosport 1 1140