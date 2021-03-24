Hendry left flabbergasted and Rashford’s new book – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.

Football

Marcus Rashford got his hands on his new book as he hopes to inspire more children.

Peter Crouch looked back at his worldie against Manchester City.

Alphonso Davies joined a campaign to support refugees.

Jordi Cruyff paid tribute to his dad, five years on from his death.

As did Barcelona…

International duty…

Ashley Williams, who retired in January, wished his successor as Wales captain, Gareth Bale, all the best in the role.

Snooker

Stephen Hendry could not believe he had drawn Jimmy White in a World Championship qualifier.

Golf

Top bombing from Rory McIlroy.

Cricket

What’s better than an Ian Bell cover drive? A left-handed Ian Bell cover drive!

Kevin Pietersen loves emotion.

Jack Brooks liked what he saw from new Somerset team-mate Marchant De Lange.

Brett Lee remembered Dean Jones, on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Steve Smith welcomed a new addition to the family.

Boxing

The Rumble On The Rock is almost here.

As is Campbell Hatton’s debut.

Captain Hearn!

Rugby Union

England’s most capped hooker of all time Dylan Hartley turned 35.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was reminiscing.

Novak Djokovic’s coach Marian Vajda celebrated his birthday.

Naomi Osaka landed in Miami.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish found himself back in a leader’s jersey at the Coppi e Bartali.

Formula One

Rookie Schumacher enjoyed his first track walk of the season.

Valtteri Bottas was raring to go.

As was the returning Fernando Alonso.

Darts

Wayne Mardle’s life was complete…

Gymnastics

Beth Tweddle marked her mum’s birthday.