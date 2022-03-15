Henrik Stenson named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain
Sweden’s Henrik Stenson has been named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s event at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.
The 45-year-old has made five appearances in the tournament as a player, winning three times.
Stenson was a vice-captain under Padraig Harrington for Europe’s 19-9 defeat to the United States at Whistling Straits last September.
“I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup captain – it is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news,” said the Swede.
“I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands.”
