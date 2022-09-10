Historic rendition of God Save the King fills Oval as cricket commemorates Queen

An historic rendition of God Save The King took place ahead of the resumption of the third Test between England and South Africa as well as a minute’s silence in a touching tribute to the Queen.

The death of the long-serving monarch, announced by Buckingham Palace officials on Thursday evening, led to Friday’s play being called off as a mark of respect but the green light was given for all international, domestic and recreational cricket fixtures in this country to go ahead from Saturday.

Ahead of the third day’s play in the LV= Insurance series decider, there was a poignant commemoration at the Kia Oval to the Queen, with an impeccably observed minute’s silence followed by a one-bell chime from Senior NCO Robert Brockelsby Miller of the Irish Guards.

Laura Wright then sang the national anthems of both South Africa and England, the latter marking the first time God Save The King had been sung at a televised sporting event in 70 years.

All players and coaches wore black armbands while there was no branded advertising by the boundary edge.

England captain Ben Stokes said on Sky Sports: “It’s been very sad news for not only the nation but the world with the Queen’s passing.

England players Ben Stokes, left, Ollie Pope, centre, and Ben Foakes observe a minute’s silence (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“She was someone who dedicated her life to the nation, someone that we take incredible inspiration from and we are honoured to be able to walk out on the field in memory of the Queen.

“We know how much the Queen loved this sport, and the show must go on.

“I’m sure she’ll be looking down on all the sport that’s still going ahead over this weekend and that we’re going out there in her honour. I’m very pleased and proud we can do that.”