How sport has changed to avoid clash with Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Formula One has become the latest sporting event to make changes to its schedule to avoid overlapping with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at those events:

Football

The Premier League game between Wolves and Sheffield United has changed from a 3pm kick-off to 8.15pm, while the day’s other game, between Newcastle and West Ham, will kick off at 12.30pm as planned. It is understood the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City will keep its original 5.30pm kick-off time. Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Celtic was rescheduled to 3pm on Sunday. The Old Firm fixture at Ibrox, originally set for 4pm on Saturday, was among a raft of fourth-round ties moved by the Scottish Football Association.

All fixtures in the EFL have moved from Saturday 3pm kick-offs, with the majority switching to 12.30pm. Grassroots football leagues, which come under the jurisdiction of the Football Association, are understood to have been advised to avoid play between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday.

Rugby union

All four Premiership matches being played on Saturday have been moved, with two kicking off at 12.30pm and two at 5pm.

Cricket

All nine LV= Insurance County Championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes and the England and Wales Cricket Board has asked recreational cricket clubs to stop play for an hour to pay their respects,alongside observing the one-minute silence at 3pm.

Tennis

Heather Watson (PA Wire)

On day two of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup play-off with Mexico at theNational Tennis Centre, Saturday’s opening singles match have moved forward 30 minutes to 11.30am, no play will take place between 3-4pm and the day’s second contest will begin no earlier than 4.15pm.

Formula One

Qualifying for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been broughtforward by an hour and will now take place from 1300-1400BST. As a result, final practice will move to 1000-1100 in order to comply with the regulations which state qualifying must be two hours after FP3. A minute’s silence will also be held before qualifying at Imola.

Horse racing

Aye Right (near side) is favourite for Sunday’s Scottish Grand National (Michael Steele/PA)High-profile race meetings at Ayr and Newbury scheduled for Saturday have been switched to the following afternoon. As a result, the Coral Scottish GrandNational fixture at the Scottish venue and the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trialsmeeting at the west Berkshire course will now be held on Sunday.

No racing is due to take place in Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm onSaturday. Meetings at Bangor, Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham will go ahead but with different start times to ensure races do not clash with the ceremony.