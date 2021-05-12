‘I have had a blast’ – two-time world champion Jamie McDonnell hangs up gloves

Former two-time world bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell has announced his retirement from boxing.

The Doncaster fighter won the British, Commonwealth and European titles at 118lbs before capturing the vacant IBF crown by with a majority decision victory over hard-hitting Mexican Julio Ceja in May 2013 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

McDonnell was later stripped of the title but he won the vacant WBA belt by stopping Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat the following year at Wembley before twice outpointing Tomoki Kameda – arguably the high point of his reign.

He surrendered his title after being blown away inside two minutes by the dangerous Naoya Inoue in May 2018 and, having not fought in the last two years, he has decided to bring the curtain down on his professional career.

The 35-year-old – who won 30 of his 35 contests, with three defeats, one draw and one no contest, said in an Instagram post: “Well today’s the day that I am officially retiring from the sport of boxing.

“I have had a good think over the last few months and I have spoken to a few close people around me. At the age of 35 I feel that it’s too late to make a comeback.

“I have achieved more than I ever thought I would. English champion, British champion, commonwealth champion, European champion, IBF world champion and WBA world champion.

Jamie McDonnell, left, beat Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat at Wembley in 2014 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

“I won my 1st world title in my home town of Doncaster and have defended every belt across the world. I fought the best to be the best!

“I fell short against one of the best fighters on the planet and I think if I come back now at this age it would put my life’s hard work to shame. I can truly say I have had a blast and lived the life!

“Boxing was my life for 15+ years but now it’s time to start a new chapter in my life.”