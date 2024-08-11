11 August 2024

I loved it – Louis Rees-Zammit enjoys pre-season debut for Kansas City Chiefs

Louis Rees-Zammit made his first appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL pre-season friendly loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 23-year-old former Wales wing made headlines in January when he quit rugby union to pursue a new career in American football.

Rees-Zammit, who subsequently signed a three-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions, performed as running back, kicker and kick-returner during Saturday’s match, in addition to being part of the punt coverage team.

“It was a great first experience,” he told the Irish NFL Show following the Chiefs’ 26-13 defeat at EverBank Stadium in Florida.

“I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.

“The atmosphere was great, it was pretty electric in the stadium and there was a load of Chiefs fans, which helped massively. It was a great game and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

The Chiefs, who begin the regular NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, continue their pre-season fixtures at home to the Detroit Lions next Saturday.

Elsewhere, former Gaelic football goalkeeper Charlie Smyth marked his debut for the New Orleans Saints by kicking a dramatic winning field goal to secure a 16-14 pre-season success at the Arizona Cardinals.

The rookie 22-year-old Irishman, who, like Rees-Zammit, joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme earlier this year, converted from 37 yards with just five seconds remaining.

“I thought it was awesome,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen told a press conference.

“First kick in an American football game and for him to knock it through like that in a pressure situation was cool to see.”

