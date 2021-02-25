I will be on a beach – Kyren Wilson rules out emulating Stephen Hendry’s return

Thu 25 Feb 2021
Kyren Wilson has welcomed Stephen Hendry’s snooker comeback but ruled out emulating the Scot’s brave quest to rejoin the tour in his sixth decade.

The 29-year-old compiled two centuries as he cruised into the semi-final of the Players’ Championship with a 6-2 win over Neil Robertson in Milton Keynes

Wilson could conceivably face the seven-times world champion in the third round of next week’s Gibraltar Open, when 52-year-old Hendry will make his long-awaited return.

Wilson said: “One thousand per cent, when I’m 52 I’ll be on a beach in Portugal, retired and with multiple alcoholic drinks by my side.

“But Stephen obviously has a great presence in the game. I’ve worked with him before and I’ve just tried to pick his brains. I always like to try to learn from these guys.”

Commentating on ITV4, Hendry described Wilson’s performance as of the best he has seen as the Kettering player eased into a 3-0 lead.

Robertson rallied to 3-2 including a century of his own, but remained distinctly second-best and Wilson wrapped up a semi-final place with further breaks of 95, 126 and 80.

