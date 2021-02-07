Ilkay Gundogan gets his sports mixed up – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.

Football

Ilkay Gundogan got confused between two of the day’s big sporting occasions.

Phil Foden celebrated his impressive display in Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on a disappointing result.

Harry Kane had a goal and a win to celebrate on his return from injury.

But Newcastle’s Fabian Schar faces a long wait.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland reflected on a momentary change of sport.

Cricket

One youngster was not enjoying England’s first Test with India.

England media manager Danny Reuben went into full comic book mode to describe fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root.

Michael Vaughan hailed a remarkable run chase from West Indies and a double century for Kyle Mayers on his debut.

KP thought he had earned his Sunday lunch.

Rugby Union

The celebrations continued in Scotland.

Tennis

Dan Evans chalked up his first ATP title.

American football

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Super Bowl mode.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named NFL MVP.

“Two years ago I was sitting in a wheelchair” – Washington’s Alex Smith was a deserving comeback player of the year after nearly losing his leg in an on-field injury.

Snooker

It’s never over until it’s over at the Shoot Out.