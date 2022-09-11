In Pictures: Sport pays tribute to the Queen

Sport continued to pay tribute to the Queen at events on Sunday following her death at the age of 96.
While competitive football was postponed this weekend, many other sports went ahead in the United Kingdom, including Gallagher Premiership matches and the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster – the world’s oldest Classic horse race.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some of those sports paid their respects on Sunday.
