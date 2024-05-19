19 May 2024

Inter Miami defeat DC United with match-winning goal in stoppage time

By NewsChain Sport
19 May 2024

Inter Miami have beaten DC United 1-0 after Leo Campana scored the match-winning goal in stoppage time at Chase Stadium.

It was the second consecutive game that eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi had not scored despite his team continuing their nine-match undefeated streak.

Campana had only come onto the field a minute before his match-winner, as former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets found Campana with a lofted pass.

The Ecuadorian then took a touch before rocketing it into the top-right corner in the 94th minute to keep Miami at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Messi had missed Inter Miami’s previous match against Orlando on Wednesday due to knee soreness. Other than a few slight chances the Argentinian was kept relatively quiet by DC United.

The game had been delayed by around 25 minutes due to thunderstorms in Miami, which made for wet and soggy conditions throughout the match.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez also played for Miami but, like Messi, had limited opportunity in the match.

