08 March 2022

International Women’s Day and KP remembers Warne – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
08 March 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

Celebrating International Women’s Day

Football

Harry Kane was looking for more of the same.

Goals galore.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

West Brom remembered Laurie Cunningham.

And West Ham Dylan Tombides.

What a shot!

Cricket

KP remembered Shane Warne.

Tidy spell.

Happy birthday Sir Viv.

Stuart Broad was in a happy mood following Forest’s win.

Formula One

Warning: Cute content.

McLaren looked back.

