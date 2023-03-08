08 March 2023

International Women’s Day celebrated – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

International Women’s Day

Football

Gabriel Jesus was back in training.

Chelsea’s win was celebrated.

Peter Crouch was excited.

Cricket

Steve Smith set the record straight.

Jason Roy was in form.

Tough life for KP.

The Ashes countdown was on.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his wheels.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Snooker

The Rocket and James Wattana were still friends!

