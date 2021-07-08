It’s coming home! There’s only one story in town for Thursday’s sporting social

Fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:54pm, Thu 08 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

England players and fans celebrated reaching the Euro 2020 final.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2020 is over – time to relax.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

Birthday celebrations.

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed Zak Crawley’s display in England’s convincing ODI victory against Pakistan.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed Paris – or is that Blackpool?

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA