27 June 2023

Jack Grealish waves Ilkay Gundogan off from Man City – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.

Football

Jack Grealish bids farewell to Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan made himself at home in his new surroundings.

Burnley got a new football friend.

Manchester United released their new kit.

Wilfried Zaha bought a football club.

England Under-21s were preparing for Germany.

Cricket

England welcomed Josh Tongue ahead of the second Ashes Test.

Kate Cross reflected on the Women’s Ashes Test.

