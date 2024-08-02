Jack Laugher ‘relief’ as he and Anthony Harding secure bronze with final dive

Jack Laugher admitted it was an “extraordinary relief” to secure bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final alongside partner Anthony Harding.

The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.

The colour of Laugher and Harding’s medal was confirmed when Mexico wrapped the event up with an impressive 94.77 to take silver, while China’s Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long finished with gold.

Both Team GB divers celebrated with hugs and cheers after their final dive, which scored 94.62, and Laugher expressed his relief at securing a spot on the podium.

He said: “For me, it was just an extraordinary amount of relief to absolutely nail the last dive and I knew that was basically going to solidify us at least on the podium for bronze.”

Their medal means Team GB have secured a clean sweep in all of the synchronised diving competitions, picking up a total of one silver and three bronze medals across all four events.

Laugher admitted the pressure was on himself and Harding coming into Friday’s competition, but knew the pair could also get themselves on the podium.

He said: “We’ve done fantastically, four medals from four synchro events is unreal.

“What we’ve achieved as a team is wonderful, especially with the girls, that first medal on that first day I think really set us off in good stead to continue on.

“Me and Anthony have done such a wonderful job, there was so much pressure on coming in when we knew it was three for three and we really wanted to make it four for four.

“We knew we could as well, so a really wonderful day and one to cherish forever.”

There was also added personal pressure on Laugher, whose girlfriend Lois Toulson won bronze in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event alongside Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

“I’d have never heard the end of it if I didn’t get one and she did!” Laugher joked.

“Lois, myself and Anthony, we’re a small little training group in Leeds with our coach Adam Smallwood.

“We’ve got a wonderful, fantastic group. As a group, Tony’s got a medal, I’ve got a medal and Lois has got one as well.

“But on a personal note for me and Lois, it’s a wonderful achievement. I know how much it meant to her and two medals between us is wonderful with more events to go, so who knows.”

The pair were in a close battle with China and Mexican pair Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra, with the top three positions constantly shifting throughout the competition.

China eventually retook their lead in the fifth round and Team GB excelled in the last two stages, scoring an impressive 85.41 on their hardest dive of the competition before finishing strongly in the final round.

This is Harding’s first medal on Olympic debut and the 24-year-old already has one eye on Los Angeles 2028.

“I’m going to carry on and I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next four years,” Harding said.

“I’d hope to do another Olympics. I’m just so happy this is around my neck and I can retire early if I want!”

For 29-year-old Laugher, this is his fourth Olympic medals across four Games and admitted he has made no decisions about his future.

He said: “I’m approaching 30, but I’m not putting any finishing line on it yet, I’m open to the future, I just want to keep going and keep working hard.”