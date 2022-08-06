06 August 2022

Jake Wightman wins bronze in 1500m to end summer hat-trick bid

By NewsChain Sport
06 August 2022

World champion Jake Wightman’s hopes of a summer hat-trick ended after he came third in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old, who won the 1500m at the World Championships last month, finished behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in three minutes 30.53 seconds at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Scotland’s Wightman was hoping to win three gold medals this summer and must now focus on the 800m at the European Championships later this month.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US actress Anne Heche reportedly in critical condition after car crashes into LA apartment block

world news

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news