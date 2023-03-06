06 March 2023

Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville after rivals clash – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
06 March 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 6.

Football

Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville.

Marcus Rashford was desperate to make amends.

A season of shocks.

Chelsea were ready.

Southampton hailed goalscorer Carlos Alcaraz’s work rate.

A perfect hat-trick for Bunny Shaw.

The EFL and trophy sponsor Papa Johns offered an opportunity to armchair managers.

Gabriel Jesus was happy.

Cricket

A proud day for Rehan Ahmed.

Virat Kohli had his hands full.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was gutted.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was still celebrating.

As was Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris was looking to the positives.

History repeated itself.

