Jenson Button to drive for his own team in Extreme E
8:15am, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Jenson Button will own and drive for a team in the inaugural Extreme E motor racing season this year.
The former Formula One world champion has founded the JBXE team for the series, which features electric SUVs racing in off-road locations.
The announcement follows Button’s unveiling as a senior adviser to his ex-Formula One team, Williams, last week.
Button, 41, said: “JBXE has been a long time coming and I’m both delighted and proud to announce its formation and entry into the inaugural Extreme E Championship.”
Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg also own teams that will compete in the five-race series, which starts in Saudi Arabia in April, but unlike Button, will not drive for them.