09 November 2022

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Championship in York

Jimmy White has continued his rich vein of form to qualify for the UK Championship at the age of 60.

White will head to York for this year’s UK Championship televised stage, which starts on Saturday, after beating Welshman Dominic Dale 6-1.

He reeled off four successive frames to defeat Dale after knocking out Stephen Maguire in the third qualifying round at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

He dropped just five frames during four rounds of qualifying, beginning it with 6-0 successes against Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann.

White won the UK title in 1992 and first took part in the event nine years earlier.

White tweeted: “Thanks for all the kind messages everyone. Onto York we go.”

