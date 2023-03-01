John Fury joins Twitter and Joe Root reflects – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1.
Football
Tributes poured in for Just Fontaine.
Manchester City celebrated their FA Cup win.
Agent Grealish?
England turned the clock back.
Happy birthday.
Cricket
Dawid Malan fired England to victory.
Joe Root reflected on a memorable Test.
Formula One
Strike a pose!
Charles Leclerc was all shook up!
Shadow boxing.
Boxing
John Fury gave the people what they want.
Deontay Wilder planned a family trip.
But he could do with 40 winks!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox