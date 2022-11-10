10 November 2022

Joy for England’s footballers and cricketers – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 10.

Football

Gareth Southgate named England’s World Cup squad.

A new era at Saints.

Wilfried Zaha felt the love.

Cricket

England reached the T20 World Cup final.

Kane Williamson was disappointed.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu got a shock.

MMA

Conor McGregor was loving it.

Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden made a big decision.

