Judd Trump must fend off snooker’s old guard to win the World Championship
It is the first time since 1999 that Mark Williams, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, all of whom turned professional in 1992, have reached the last four of the World Championship in the same year.
Between them, they boast 13 world titles, 36 ‘triple crowns’ – comprising the World and UK Championships and the Masters title – and a total of 93 career ranking crowns.
Judd Trump, who came on strong in his last-eight clash with Stuart Bingham, is the man charged with preventing the veterans strengthening their hold on the famous trophy.
MARK WILLIAMS v JUDD TRUMP47 AGE 321992 TURNED PRO 2005 48 WORLD RANKING 43 WORLD TITLES 17 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 324 RANKING TITLES 23
RONNIE O’SULLIVAN v JOHN HIGGINS46 AGE 461992 TURNED PRO 19921 WORLD RANKING 66 WORLD TITLES 420 ‘TRIPLE CROWN’ TITLES 938 RANKING TITLES 31
