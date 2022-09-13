13 September 2022

Kammy grateful for support and Warne remembered – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
13 September 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 13.

Football

Kammy was grateful for the support he has received.

Ian Wright and Arsenal reminisced.

Cricket

Remembering Shane Warne on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose congratulated Shane Lowry.

KP called for unity in the sport.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

