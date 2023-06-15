Kane thanks team-mates and Bellingham takes five – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 15.
Football
Record-breaker Harry Kane shared a message of appreciation for his England team-mates and managers.
Gary Lineker was also toasting success.
Real Madrid unveiled Jude Bellingham.
“What a machine” “What machines”
James Maddison had good company on the way to Malta.
Huddersfield’s manager provided an update.
Cricket
Ben Stokes and James Anderson were ready for the Ashes.
A pre-Ashes gift for Moeen Ali.
Jason Roy was in the sea.
Golf
Justin Rose was prepping for the US Open.
Boxing
Mike Tyson kept on rolling.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton arrived in Canada…
… where Valtteri Bottas was on his bike.
James Hunt was remembered.
Williams turned the clock back.
Darts
Rob Cross was ready for the World Cup.
