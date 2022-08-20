20 August 2022

Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
20 August 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.

Football

More milestones for Harry Kane.

William Saliba had a new song.

Becks was buzzing.

Cricket

KP in the wild.

Piers Morgan backed England, despite missing his trip to Lord’s.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova marched on in Cincinatti.

Genie Bouchard is on the comeback trail.

Boxing

KSI was up for the fighting.

NFL

A special moment for Mack Wilson senior and junior.

