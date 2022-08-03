03 August 2022

Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining

By NewsChain Sport
03 August 2022

Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.

The defending champion is 122 points ahead of England team-mate Jade O’Dowda after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.

O’Dowda posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.

England’s Jade O’Dowda produced the longest leap in the women’s heptathlon long jump (Martin Rickett/PA Images). (PA Wire)

It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.

Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.

The Wolverhampton-born star won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ Wembley friendly against the US top 65,000 in under 24 hours

football

Man charged under Treason Act after Christmas Day crossbow incident at Windsor Castle

world news

England celebrate Euro 2022 success with thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square party

football