Katie Taylor becomes undisputed light-welterweight champion
Katie Taylor claimed redemption with a majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin to become undisputed light-welterweight champion.
Taylor and Cameron produced a classic at 3Arena with both boxers trading blows throughout a gruelling 10-round contest that was scored 95-95, 98-92 and 96-94 by the judges.
Cameron had dominated their previous meeting in May and was widely tipped to get the better of the Irish great again, but it was a different fight as the home favourite promised.
Early success for Taylor proved crucial and a cut on Cameron’s left head from a clash of heads in round three contributed to a bruising encounter that went the way of the challenger.
It resulted in Taylor avenging the first professional defeat of her career and means she now holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts to firmly silence any talk of retirement.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox