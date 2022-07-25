25 July 2022

Keely Hodgkinson wins silver on final day of World Championships

By NewsChain Sport
25 July 2022

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships.

The 20-year-old adds to her Olympic silver medal from last year after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds in Eugene.

Silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, celebrates after the final in the women’s 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships (Ashley Landis/AP) (AP)

She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.

Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.

The medal is Great Britain’s sixth at the World Championships in America, which ends on Sunday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Harry wins bid for review of Home Office security decision

world news

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news