Keighley’s Rebecca Kenna eager to seize chance to shine at Snooker Shoot Out

Rebecca Kenna is relishing her rare chance to rub shoulders with some of the stars of the game when the high-octane Snooker Shoot Out kicks off in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

Kenna is one of two female players, along with Reanne Evans, to earn an invitation to the unique event, which features a shot-clock, restrictions on safety play and a maximum frame time of 10 minutes.

The Keighley amateur, who has swerved lockdown by practising in the snooker equipment shop she runs in the town, has been drawn against world number 98 Simon Lichtenberg in the opening round.

Kenna

But with just one frame potentially separating her from a meeting with the likes of Mark Selby or John Higgins, Kenna is eager to seize her opportunity to impress.

Kenna told the PA news agency: “It’s totally different to a normal ranking event in that it’s such a lottery – if I get in first and make a good break I’ve got a chance.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to test myself and I’m not scared of anybody. I grew up watching Stephen Hendry and the chance to play any of the top names would be great.”

Kenna played snooker socially in the local clubs before curiosity led her to research the women’s game in 2016 – and a month later she reached the quarter-final of her first women’s World Championship in Derby.

She has since reached three world semi-finals and won the 2019 Hong Kong Masters, along with making a bid to qualify for the professional tour via Q School.

Kenna added: “To be honest I think I started my career too late to have aspirations of reaching the professional tour and doing some damage, but it’s nice to get this opportunity.

“Women’s snooker has grown massively and the quality just keeps increasing. I’d like to perform well on the women’s tour and win the World Championships one day.”