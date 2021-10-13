error code: 1003
13 October 2021

Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at home aged 25

By NewsChain Sport
13 October 2021

Two-time world bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home in Kenya at the age of 25.

Tirop finished fourth in the 5,000m at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and collected world championship bronze over 10,000m in 2017 and 2019.

A statement from Athletics Kenya on Wednesday read: “We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.

“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.

“We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen overheard saying she is ‘irritated’ by world leaders’ lack of action on climate crisis

world news

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-Covid-related infection

world news

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin lands own TV show Cage Fight

entertainment