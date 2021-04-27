Kevin Pietersen calls for addition to T20 rules – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

Celebrating a cup victory in the style of AC-12’s finest.

Happy birthday, Martin Chivers.

Jose Mourinho looked back on a trip to Anfield from this day seven years ago.

Manchester United also turned the clock back.

Cristiano Ronaldo urged people not to let excuses get in the way of fulfilling their dreams.

Mauricio Pochettino was getting ready for the challenge ahead.

https://www.instagram.com/pochettino/?hl=en

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated a big three points for Leicester.

Gini Wijnaldum marked King’s Day.

Cesc Fabregas hung out with his daughter.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen called for an addition to T20 rules.

Boxing

Tyson Fury and Billy Joe Saunders were doing some strategic planning.

Tuesday motivation from Manny Pacquiao.

Derek Chisora was ready for war.

No place like home for Campbell Hatton.

Natasha Jonas is aiming for a major upset.

Golf

After years as a pro, an emotional Michael Visacki came through Monday qualifying and will tee it up in his first PGA Tour event this week.

Cycling

Chris Froome was taking a spin.

Rugby union

Jason Robinson reminisced about his final game for Sale.

Rugby league

Zak Hardaker and family went for a swim.

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.