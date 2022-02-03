03 February 2022

Kevin Pietersen reflects as Ashley Giles departs – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 3.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had his say on the departure of Ashley Giles as England managing director.

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed his mid-season break.

Tennis

Roger was ready to return.

And Rafa was relishing it.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles relished being nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was ecstatic after being nominated alongside her.

Winter Olympics

A few blessed words.

Excitement was building.

Rugby union

England reminisced.

Snooker

Luck was on Scott Donaldson’s side.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson’s policy chief Munira Mirza quits over PM’S Jimmy Savile slur against Keir Starmer

news

Scottish football club admits ‘we got it wrong’ by signing player declared by court to be a rapist

news

Bafta nominations 2022: Dune and The Power Of The Dog lead list of film award nominees

tv & entertainment