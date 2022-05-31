31 May 2022

Klopp meets Calvin Harris and Milner thanks the fans – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
31 May 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.

Football

Calvin Harris ft. Jurgen Klopp.

James Milner thanked the Liverpool fans.

Everton cracked on with the build.

Levi Colwill reflected on a tough day.

A hat-trick from Michael Owen.

England Women enjoyed a productive training session.

The Premier League looked back.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton caught up with LeBron James.

Sergio Perez signed a new deal at Red Bull.

MMA

Conor McGregor at the wheel.

